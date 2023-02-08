8,675 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

