912 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.38.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,192,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $223,064.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,295 shares in the company, valued at $12,192,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,013. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.29. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

