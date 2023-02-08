Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,762 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

YUM stock opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.