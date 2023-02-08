Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,909 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 109.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,321,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $279.34 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day moving average is $264.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,285 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

