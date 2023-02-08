Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 62,504 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:TDS opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

