Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,421,000 after acquiring an additional 303,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

