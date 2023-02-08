Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 952,029 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,344,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 230,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,087,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

