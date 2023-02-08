Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 972 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AECOM Stock Performance

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

