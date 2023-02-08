Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVN. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EVN opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.