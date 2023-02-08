Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

NYSE TPVG opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $415.95 million, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

