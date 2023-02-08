Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

