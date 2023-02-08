Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 733,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

OHI opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

