Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.52.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

