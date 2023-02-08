Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMFC stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.02 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.