Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 117,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 234,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 115,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

Shares of FRA opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

