Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $156.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

