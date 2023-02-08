Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 66,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2,641.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 243,884 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

