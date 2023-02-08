Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,831 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ALLETE worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.