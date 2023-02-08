Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,494 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 125.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at about $446,000.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.92.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.