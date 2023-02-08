Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Shares of FANG opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

