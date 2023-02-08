Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Southern by 97,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 74,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

