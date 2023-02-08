Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,762 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Trading Up 2.4 %

Amdocs stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Amdocs

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

