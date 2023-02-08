Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,437 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,437 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

