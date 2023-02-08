Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

