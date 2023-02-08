Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,725 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

