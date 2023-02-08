Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Trading Up 0.3 %
Alkermes stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.
