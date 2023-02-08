Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

