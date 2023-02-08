Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $25,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 4.2 %

CRUS stock opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.