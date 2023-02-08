Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,199 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTM. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $7,365,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 330,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 733.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APTM opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

