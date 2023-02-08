Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 165.0% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

MO opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

