Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $68.50

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
