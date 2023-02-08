Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 902,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after buying an additional 626,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.