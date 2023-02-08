Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

