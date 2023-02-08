Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,345 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grindrod Shipping by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $976,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Noble Financial lowered Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $317.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 45.85%.

Grindrod Shipping Profile



Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

