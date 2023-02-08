Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,230 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NVE by 575.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVE by 5,122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEC. TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NVE Trading Up 2.6 %

NVE Announces Dividend

NVEC opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.26. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 105.54%.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.