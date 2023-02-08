Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,478,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 2,274,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,413,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

