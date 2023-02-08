Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.