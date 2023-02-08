Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

AON Stock Up 0.7 %

AON opened at $319.80 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.95.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

