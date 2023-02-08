Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.