Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,704,000 after purchasing an additional 756,882 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 709,910 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,845,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,225,000 after purchasing an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,199,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,329,000 after purchasing an additional 618,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

BEP stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

