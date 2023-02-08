Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $182.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

