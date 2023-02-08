Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insider Activity

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.49 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.22 and a 200 day moving average of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.