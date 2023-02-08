Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

NYSE AFL opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

