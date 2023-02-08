Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

