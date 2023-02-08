Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 3.3 %

GNK stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $764.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.