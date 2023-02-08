Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,375 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.97% of Aries I Acquisition worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aries I Acquisition by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Aries I Acquisition by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 630,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Aries I Acquisition by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 726,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 196,175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAM stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Aries I Acquisition ( NASDAQ:RAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

