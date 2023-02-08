Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $12,526.80 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $12,526.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average of $102.28. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

