Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 95,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 335,795 shares.The stock last traded at $24.44 and had previously closed at $25.03.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

