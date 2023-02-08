ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 164,243 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.69.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
