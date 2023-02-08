ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 51,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 164,243 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.69.

ATRenew Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

