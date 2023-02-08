Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Azenta were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $160,068,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 76.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 963,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $93.39.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 383.23%. The business had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZTA. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

