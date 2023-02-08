Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.44. 187,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 966,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Baozun Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $522 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Baozun by 14.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

